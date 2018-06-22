2018-06-22 16:32:10

Admission to trading of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. on First North NOK (219/18)

 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Shelf Drilling, Ltd.´s shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from June 25, 2018.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

 

Short name:

SHLFo

Round lot:

1

Currency:

NOK

Clearing:

CCP cleared

Settlement:

VPS, Norway

ISIN code:

KYG236271055

Order book ID:

156883

Market Segment / no:

First North NOK/195

Tick Size / no:

MiFID II tick size table/ 230

MIC Code:

FNSE

 

 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.

