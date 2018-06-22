Admission to trading of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. on First North NOK (219/18)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Shelf Drilling, Ltd.´s shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from June 25, 2018.
The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.
Short name:
SHLFo
Round lot:
1
Currency:
NOK
Clearing:
CCP cleared
Settlement:
VPS, Norway
ISIN code:
KYG236271055
Order book ID:
156883
Market Segment / no:
First North NOK/195
Tick Size / no:
MiFID II tick size table/ 230
MIC Code:
FNSE
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.