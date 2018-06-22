Admission to trading of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. on First North NOK (219/18)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Shelf Drilling, Ltd.´s shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from June 25, 2018.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name: SHLFo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: KYG236271055 Order book ID: 156883 Market Segment / no: First North NOK/195 Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/ 230 MIC Code: FNSE

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.