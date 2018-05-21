2018-05-21 15:01:25

Karolinska Development's portfolio company Pharmanest appoints new CEO

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2018. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Pharmanest AB announces the appointment of Helena Jansson as new Chief Executive Officer. Helena is an experienced life science executive, with a proven track record of successful business development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. She replaces Gunilla Lundmark, who leaves her position after seven years. 

Helena Jansson has long experience in the life science industry and a broad knowledge base with a focus on business development and commercialization of pharmaceutical portfolios. She has spent a substantial part of her career at Medivir AB, in positions such as Business Unit Director, Head of Supply Chain and Director Alliance Management.

In 2017, Pharmanest signed an outlicensing agreement with Gedeon Richter, a leading European pharmaceutical company within women's health. The agreement gives Gedeon Richter the marketing and sales rights to commercialize Pharmanest's first product SHACT (Short Acting Lidocaine) in Europe, Latin America and certain other markets. SHACT is a patented and proprietary formulation of lidocaine for mucosal topical pain relief, where the lead indication is the treatment of pain during intrauterine device ("IUD") placement.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

Source: Karolinska Development AB (publ) via Globenewswire

