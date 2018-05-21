2018-05-21 13:08:59

IT – Vasby Co-Location GPS maintenance

As part of Nasdaq’s ongoing maintenance program, Nasdaq is to conduct maintenance on the primary GPS splitter for shared antennas this coming weekend. Nasdaq engineers will work to ensure minimum impact on customer operations during the maintenance. No action is required from clients, but clients are encouraged to verify GPS signal after the maintenance work has been completed.

Maintenance on the primary GPS splitter feed to the Co-Location area timings:

 

  • Saturday May 26th 12:00 CET noon – GPS signal will be lost

  • Saturday May 26th 13:00 CET – GPS signal will be restored

 

 

For more information, please contact:

Richard Gaudy

Head of Sales, Europe

Trade Management Services

+46 8 405 6103

richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com

Per Wettergren

Head of Business Development, Europe

Trade Management Services

+46 8 405 6382

per.wettergren@nasdaq.com

 

