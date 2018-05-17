2018-05-17 15:57:45

IT – Nasdaq expands PTP services in Europe, adds UTC traceability reporting and PTP services in London

MiFID II mandates clock synchronization at European exchanges and trading firms. Nasdaq now offers a Precision Time Protocol (PTP) service for its Nordic Co-Location customers at the Vasby data center as well as customers in the Equinix LD4 data center in London. This competitively priced service utilizes the PTPv2 protocol to synchronize clocks and achieve nanosecond accuracy and can be used for Time Synchronization, Compliance, Latency Calculations, Troubleshooting, Fine Tuning Trade Algorithms and Precision Trade Capture.

Using GPS Common View Time Transfer, Nasdaq is continuously comparing its time representation with UTC(SP), as realized by RISE Research Institutes of Sweden. Repeated calibrations of Nasdaq’s timing infrastructure assure UTC traceability and clients can use published reports to demonstrate their traceability to UTC.

 

For more information and how to order the services, please contact:

 

Richard Gaudy

Head of Sales, Europe

Trade Management Services

+46 8 405 6103

richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com

Per Wettergren

Head of Business Development, Europe

Trade Management Services

+46 8 405 6382

per.wettergren@nasdaq.com

 

Postkommentar

16 maj
 
Hej,   Jeg har været herinde i dette forum siden 2010, og har fulgt mange debatører, men en af dem s..
28
17 maj
PNDORA
Jeg personligt mener at en stor del af skribenterne her på forum og markedet som helhed overreagerer..
17
16 maj
PNDORA
Pandora dykkede fordi der manglede 60 millioner i omsætning ud af 1.500 millioner. Det er jo helt gr..
15
13 maj
VWS
Det er interessant at læse lidt mere i dybden på GE's nye havvindmølle. Én ting er marketing, og spø..
15
15 maj
VELO
Har lyttet til det nu. Ikke så meget nyt, men bider mærke i, at Envarsus bliver mere og mere en fast..
13
14 maj
VELO
Nu begynder Veloxis at levere varen. Det er klart, at med en vækst 142% i omsætning i forhold til Q1..
13
14 maj
NOVO-B
Nu vil jeg ikke bruge meget tid på dit "Sikken dog noget sludder"  udover, at det er klart, at du ik..
13
17 maj
NOVO-B
Trump fik fortalt at PBM'ernes rabatsystem er taget for fremskaffelse af lavere priser til patienter..
12
14 maj
VELO
Imponerende vækst.... Det lover godt kombineret med de kommende nyheder omkring partnerskaber og De ..
12
13 maj
 
Nemlig, og det manglende provenue hentes nemt hjem ved at beskære ydelserne til nasserøvene i form a..
12

Hexatronic Group Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17

2018-02-22 08:00:17

2018-02-22 08:00:17
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17 (Kvartalet oktober - december 2017, helåret januari - december 2017 samt perioden september 2016 - december 2017) Helåret (januari till december 2017) Nettoomsättningen uppgick till 1 299,4 MSEK (1 032,3) vilket motsvarar 26 % (43 %) tillväxt under helåret. Rörelseresultatet före avskrivningar (EBI..

SEB: Christoffer Geijer ny chef för Investor Relations

2018-02-21 10:00:33
Christoffer Geijer har utsetts till ny chef för Investor Relations och tillträder sin nya tjänst den 1 april 2018. Christoffer Geijer, idag chef för enheten Finansiella Institutioner inom Debt Capital Markets, division Stora Företag och Finansiella Institutioner, har arbetat i SEB sedan 2014. Dessförinnan arbetade han fem år på Barclays Bank Plc, London. Nuvarande chefen för Investor Relations..

SEB: Investment Outlook: Förbered dig på mer volatilitet

2018-02-20 07:00:06
Fortsatta styrketecken på bred front bekräftar bilden av en global ekonomi i en fas som liknar mogen högkonjunktur. Kapitalmarknadsbilden 2018 skiljer sig dock en del från 2017, som innehöll en kombination av fördelaktiga faktorer som resulterade i mycket starka tillgångsmarknader och rekordlåg volatilitet. I år förväntar vi oss en ryckigare och mer volatil utveckling. - Vi hade under fjolåret ..

