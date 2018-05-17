2018-05-17 16:00:25

Active Biotech AB Bokslutsrapport januari - mars 2018

Kvartal 1 i korthet

  • Beslut om nyemission med företrädesrätt för aktieägarna fattat vid extra bolagsstämma den 19 mars 2018

  • Patentansökan avseende tasquinimod för behandling av multipelt myelom godkänd i USA

  • Produktpatentet från den andra patentfamiljen inom SILC-projektet beviljat i USA

Händelser efter periodens utgång

  • Den under april genomförda företrädesemissionen övertecknades med cirka 30 %. Bolaget tillförs cirka 46,9 miljoner kronor, efter emissionskostnader

  • Vår samarbetspartner NeoTX presenterade nya prekliniska data för ANYARA på den vetenskapliga konferensen, AACR i Chicago

Ekonomisk översikt

MSEK

Q1

  Helår 

 

 2018 2017   2017
         
Nettoomsättning 4,8 4,7   20,2
Rörelseresultat -8,5 -14,6   *-102,5
Resultat efter skatt -10,2 -15,8   *-108,8
Resultat per aktie (SEK) -0,11 -0,16   -1,12
Likvida medel (vid periodens slut) 12,8 62,7   25,2

   * varav nedskrivning fastighet 50 MSEK

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

  Helén Tuvesson, VD

  Tfn 046-19 21 56

 

  Hans Kolam, CFO

  Tfn 046-19 20 44

 

Active Biotech AB

(org.nr 556223-9227)

Box 724, 220 07 Lund

Tfn 046-19 20 00

 

Rapporten finns även tillgänglig på www.activebiotech.com.

Active Biotech AB Bokslutsrapport januari - mars 2018

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Active Biotech via Globenewswire

