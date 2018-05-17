Active Biotech AB Bokslutsrapport januari - mars 2018

Kvartal 1 i korthet
Beslut om nyemission med företrädesrätt för aktieägarna fattat vid extra bolagsstämma den 19 mars 2018
Patentansökan avseende tasquinimod för behandling av multipelt myelom godkänd i USA
Produktpatentet från den andra patentfamiljen inom SILC-projektet beviljat i USA
Händelser efter periodens utgång
Den under april genomförda företrädesemissionen övertecknades med cirka 30 %. Bolaget tillförs cirka 46,9 miljoner kronor, efter emissionskostnader
Vår samarbetspartner NeoTX presenterade nya prekliniska data för ANYARA på den vetenskapliga konferensen, AACR i Chicago
Ekonomisk översikt
MSEK
Q1
Helår
| 2018
| 2017
|
| 2017
|
|
|
|
|
| Nettoomsättning
| 4,8
| 4,7
|
| 20,2
| Rörelseresultat
| -8,5
| -14,6
|
| *-102,5
| Resultat efter skatt
| -10,2
| -15,8
|
| *-108,8
| Resultat per aktie (SEK)
| -0,11
| -0,16
|
| -1,12
| Likvida medel (vid periodens slut)
| 12,8
| 62,7
|
| 25,2
* varav nedskrivning fastighet 50 MSEK
För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:
| Helén Tuvesson, VD
Tfn 046-19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tfn 046-19 20 44
| Active Biotech AB
(org.nr 556223-9227)
Box 724, 220 07 Lund
Tfn 046-19 20 00
Rapporten finns även tillgänglig på www.activebiotech.com.
