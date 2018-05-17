Active Biotech AB Bokslutsrapport januari - mars 2018

Kvartal 1 i korthet

Beslut om nyemission med företrädesrätt för aktieägarna fattat vid extra bolagsstämma den 19 mars 2018

Patentansökan avseende tasquinimod för behandling av multipelt myelom godkänd i USA

Produktpatentet från den andra patentfamiljen inom SILC-projektet beviljat i USA

Händelser efter periodens utgång

Den under april genomförda företrädesemissionen övertecknades med cirka 30 %. Bolaget tillförs cirka 46,9 miljoner kronor, efter emissionskostnader

Vår samarbetspartner NeoTX presenterade nya prekliniska data för ANYARA på den vetenskapliga konferensen, AACR i Chicago

Ekonomisk översikt

MSEK Q1 Helår 2018 2017 2017 Nettoomsättning 4,8 4,7 20,2 Rörelseresultat -8,5 -14,6 *-102,5 Resultat efter skatt -10,2 -15,8 *-108,8 Resultat per aktie (SEK) -0,11 -0,16 -1,12 Likvida medel (vid periodens slut) 12,8 62,7 25,2

* varav nedskrivning fastighet 50 MSEK

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

Helén Tuvesson, VD Tfn 046-19 21 56 Hans Kolam, CFO Tfn 046-19 20 44 Active Biotech AB (org.nr 556223-9227) Box 724, 220 07 Lund Tfn 046-19 20 00

Rapporten finns även tillgänglig på www.activebiotech.com.

Active Biotech AB Bokslutsrapport januari - mars 2018

