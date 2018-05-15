2018-05-15 15:18:50

IT – Nasdaq Nordic introduces Nordic Equity TotalView ITCH multicast port filter options

Nasdaq Nordic introduces two new multicast ports for Nordic Equity TotalView ITCH: Equities only and Warrants only multicast ports. Based on the current Nordic Equity TotalView feed, the new ports enable clients to select desired data streams to optimize the consumption of the market data on different applications. The new multicast filter ports are available to co-located clients with 10G Ultra exchange connections in the Vasby data center.

The new ports will be available in production starting May 28th 2018

New IP multicast groups and re-request information can be found on the INET Nordic connectivity information page.

For more information and how to order the news ports, please contact:

 

Richard Gaudy

Head of Sales, Europe

Trade Management Services

+46 8 405 6103

richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com

Per Wettergren

Head of Business Development, Europe

Trade Management Services

+46 8 405 6382

per.wettergren@nasdaq.com

 

