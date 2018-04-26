2018-04-26 16:30:27

Fingerprint Cards AB publicerar årsredovisningen för 2017

Related content
26 apr - 
Kallelse till årsstämma i Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
26 apr - 
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Valberedningens förslag in..
20 mar - 
Fingerprint Cards AB kommenterar handelsstoppet den 20 ..
Related debate
26 apr - 
Hej Lars fordi det er old news. De kom med tallene for ..
26 apr - 
Oekonomen. Hvorfor mener du lige et Q1 kvartalsregnskab..
26 apr - 
Det er for 2017. Det bliver mere interessant at se regn..

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) publicerade idag årsredovisningen för verksamhetsåret 2017 på sin webbplats www.fingerprints.com.

För att beställa årsredovisningen i tryckt format, vänligen kontakta bolaget på investrel@fingerprints.com.

Denna information är sådan information som Fingerprint Cards AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades för offentliggörande den 26 april 2018 kl. 16:30 CET.

Fingerprint_SWE_AR_2017

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Fingerprint Cards AB via Globenewswire

Postkommentar

Related debate

  • 1 vecka
  • 1 månad
  • 1 År
25 apr
FING-B
https://corporate.fingerprints.com/en/2018/04/25/idemia-taps-fingerprints-for-japans-first-biometric..
3
23 apr
FING-B
Så vendt og se, jeg forstår godt de begynder at lukke deres short. De har jo tjent kassen allerede, ..
3
22 apr
FING-B
hvorfor skal de lukkes i slutningen af denne måned ????
3
20 apr
FING-B
Til gengæld vil vi se del nye brugernavne når folk får børnepenge og SU
3
20 apr
FING-B
Der er forskel på at være blevet hacket og så sidde og hakke i det, fordi man har lavet et par dårli..
3
26 apr
FING-B
Hej Lars fordi det er old news. De kom med tallene for 2 1/2 måned siden jf. Nedenstående link: http..
2
26 apr
FING-B
http://hugin.info/132202/R/2187905/846172.pdf
2
23 apr
FING-B
Det er nu den begynder at vende opad igen. Forventningerne er helt i bund, shorterne har snart købt ..
2
20 apr
FING-B
hvad mener du? Har ikke bemærket andet end han er fraværende. Skønt
2
20 apr
FING-B
Men hvem ka - Bilka ka - ka FPC
2

Börsmeddelanden

26 apr FING-B
Fingerprint Cards AB publicerar årsredovisningen för 2017
26 apr FING-B
Fingerprint Cards AB publishes annual report for 2017
26 apr FING-B
Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
26 apr FING-B
Kallelse till årsstämma i Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
26 apr FING-B
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Valberedningens förslag inklusive motiverat yttrande inför årsstämman 2018
26 apr FING-B
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): The Nomination Committee's proposals and motivated opinion ahead of the 2018 Annual General Meeting
20 mar FING-B
Fingerprint Cards AB comments on the trading halt on March 20 and information in media regarding analyst meetings
20 mar FING-B
Fingerprint Cards AB kommenterar handelsstoppet den 20 mars 2018 och medieuppgifter angående analytikermöten
20 mar FING-B
Fingerprint Cards AB announces changes in its Executive Management
20 mar FING-B
Fingerprint Cards AB meddelar förändringar i ledningsgruppen

Hexatronic Group Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17

2018-02-22 08:00:17
Relaterade nyheter
20 apr - Kommuniké från årsstämma den 19 april 2018
10 apr - Hexatronic vinner order om 29 MSEK - förstärker Sveriges fibertransportnät
05 apr - Ytterligare information avseende tidigare offentliggjord order
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17 (Kvartalet oktober - december 2017, helåret januari - december 2017 samt perioden september 2016 - december 2017) Helåret (januari till december 2017) Nettoomsättningen uppgick till 1 299,4 MSEK (1 032,3) vilket motsvarar 26 % (43 %) tillväxt under helåret. Rörelseresultatet före avskrivningar (EBI..

SEB: Christoffer Geijer ny chef för Investor Relations

Relaterade nyheter
24 apr - SEB: UC AB:s ägare bidrar till att skapa en ny nordisk aktör inom kreditinformation
19 apr - SEB:s senaste China Financial Index visar mer positiva tongångar bland företagen
13 apr - Inbjudan - SEB:s resultat för första kvartalet 2018
09 apr - SEB: Boprisindikatorn fortsätter svagt uppåt
2018-02-21 10:00:33
Christoffer Geijer har utsetts till ny chef för Investor Relations och tillträder sin nya tjänst den 1 april 2018. Christoffer Geijer, idag chef för enheten Finansiella Institutioner inom Debt Capital Markets, division Stora Företag och Finansiella Institutioner, har arbetat i SEB sedan 2014. Dessförinnan arbetade han fem år på Barclays Bank Plc, London. Nuvarande chefen för Investor Relations..

SEB: Investment Outlook: Förbered dig på mer volatilitet

Relaterade nyheter
24 apr - SEB: UC AB:s ägare bidrar till att skapa en ny nordisk aktör inom kreditinformation
19 apr - SEB:s senaste China Financial Index visar mer positiva tongångar bland företagen
13 apr - Inbjudan - SEB:s resultat för första kvartalet 2018
09 apr - SEB: Boprisindikatorn fortsätter svagt uppåt
2018-02-20 07:00:06
Fortsatta styrketecken på bred front bekräftar bilden av en global ekonomi i en fas som liknar mogen högkonjunktur. Kapitalmarknadsbilden 2018 skiljer sig dock en del från 2017, som innehöll en kombination av fördelaktiga faktorer som resulterade i mycket starka tillgångsmarknader och rekordlåg volatilitet. I år förväntar vi oss en ryckigare och mer volatil utveckling. - Vi hade under fjolåret ..

Mest lästa nyheter

  • 24 timmar
  • 48 timmar
  • 1 vecka
1
Net Insight vinner order för multisportevent i Asien
2
Kallelse till årsstämma i LeoVegas den 29 maj 2018
3
Arcoma AB: Kallelse till årsstämma i Arcoma Aktiebolag (publ)
4
Klövern AB (publ): Beslut vid årsstämma i Klövern AB (publ)
5
PolyPlank AB (publ) senarelägger offentliggörandet av årsredovisninge

Related stock quotes

Fingerprint Cards AB ser.. 7,856 -0,3% Aktiepriset minskar

Buy and sell signals

  • Trender
  • Pengamaskinen

Senaste nyheter

09:30
AroCell AB: offentliggör ett andra tilläggsprospekt
08:00
Xbrane Biopharma publicerar Årsredovisning för 2017
08:00
AroCell AB: Delårsrapport 1 januari - 31 mars 2018
08:00
Sparbanken Västra Mälardalen: Delårsrapport 1 januari - 31 mars 2018
26 apr
Deflamo AB: Senareläggning av kvartalsrapport, årsredovisning och årsstämma
26 apr
Bergman & Beving AB: Johan Sjö föreslås till ny styrelseordförande i Bergman & Beving AB
26 apr
Karolinska Developments årsstämma 2018
26 apr
Fingerprint Cards AB publicerar årsredovisningen för 2017
26 apr
Enzymatica AB: Kommuniké från årsstämma 2018 i Enzymatica AB (publ)

Upphovsrätt Euroinvestor A/S 2018  Disclaimer Cookie- og privatlivspolitik
Kursinformation levereras av Morningstar.
Alla kurser är fördröjda 15-20 minuter, enligt distributionsavtal fastställda av de olika börserna.
 
den 27 april 2018 10:14:06
(UTC+01:00) Brussels, Copenhagen, Madrid, Paris
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180423.5 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-04-27 10:14:06 - 2018-04-27 10:14:06 - 2 - Website: OKAY