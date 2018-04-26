Fingerprint Cards AB publicerar årsredovisningen för 2017

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) publicerade idag årsredovisningen för verksamhetsåret 2017 på sin webbplats www.fingerprints.com.

För att beställa årsredovisningen i tryckt format, vänligen kontakta bolaget på investrel@fingerprints.com.

Denna information är sådan information som Fingerprint Cards AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades för offentliggörande den 26 april 2018 kl. 16:30 CET.

Fingerprint_SWE_AR_2017

