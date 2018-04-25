2018-04-25 11:00:09

Oboya Horticulture Industries AB publicerar årsredovisningen för 2017

Oboya Horticulture Industries ABs årsredovisning för 2017 är nu offentliggjord och finns tillgänglig på bolagets hemsida: www.oboya.se. Den tryckta versionen av årsredovisningen kan beställas genom e-post till info@oboya.se   

 

Lerum 25 april 2018

 

För mer information, vänligen kontakta:

 

Mikael Palm Andersson, CEO Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ)

Tel: + 46 (0)70 899 80 70

E-post: mpa@oboya.se

Hemsida: www.oboya.se

 

Denna information är sådan information som Oboya Horticulture Industries AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 25 april 2018 kl.11.00.

Oboyas årsredovisning 2017

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Oboya Horticulture Industries AB via Globenewswire

Postkommentar

Related debate

  • 1 vecka
  • 1 månad
  • 1 År
21 apr
OMXC25
Som tidligere påvist kan bulls køre hen over hvilken som helt bear. Hvis de altså vil. Det kræver at..
31
19 apr
 
Et opgør med Finanstilsynet er tvingende nødvendigt, hvis tilliden til markedet ikke skal lægges øde..
28
20 apr
VWS
Vestas har en ordrerbeholdning større end de nogensinde har haft, og de sendte en næsten færdigjort ..
20
23 apr
SAS-DKK
TRENT 1000 motor problemstilling kan flytte passagerer ind til SAS og give flot belægnings procent p..
19
19 apr
BAVA
      Vedr. shortsqeeze mm. og den ekstreme kursmanipulation der dagligt foregår på Nasdaq Kbhvn. T..
19
23 apr
VELO
Her kommer lige et oplæg, jeg har haft liggende i en dokumentmappe:     I 2002 mente Lundbeck, at ti..
17
21 apr
VELO
Jeg har i torsdags købt Veloxis igen efter en længere pause. For efterhånden en del år siden stod de..
16
20 apr
VWS
hvornår kommer analysen?
16
24 apr
DNORD
En lille update på D/S Norden,   Til orientering er D/S Norden både Tørlast og Tank. Dog vægter Tørl..
13
23 apr
ZEAL
Zealand Pharma success på Soliqua/Suliqua er fuldstændigt afhængigt af Sanofi’s success med diabetes..
13

Hexatronic Group Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17

2018-02-22 08:00:17
Relaterade nyheter
20 apr - Kommuniké från årsstämma den 19 april 2018
10 apr - Hexatronic vinner order om 29 MSEK - förstärker Sveriges fibertransportnät
05 apr - Ytterligare information avseende tidigare offentliggjord order
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17 (Kvartalet oktober - december 2017, helåret januari - december 2017 samt perioden september 2016 - december 2017) Helåret (januari till december 2017) Nettoomsättningen uppgick till 1 299,4 MSEK (1 032,3) vilket motsvarar 26 % (43 %) tillväxt under helåret. Rörelseresultatet före avskrivningar (EBI..

SEB: Christoffer Geijer ny chef för Investor Relations

Relaterade nyheter
24 apr - SEB: UC AB:s ägare bidrar till att skapa en ny nordisk aktör inom kreditinformation
19 apr - SEB:s senaste China Financial Index visar mer positiva tongångar bland företagen
13 apr - Inbjudan - SEB:s resultat för första kvartalet 2018
09 apr - SEB: Boprisindikatorn fortsätter svagt uppåt
2018-02-21 10:00:33
Christoffer Geijer har utsetts till ny chef för Investor Relations och tillträder sin nya tjänst den 1 april 2018. Christoffer Geijer, idag chef för enheten Finansiella Institutioner inom Debt Capital Markets, division Stora Företag och Finansiella Institutioner, har arbetat i SEB sedan 2014. Dessförinnan arbetade han fem år på Barclays Bank Plc, London. Nuvarande chefen för Investor Relations..

SEB: Investment Outlook: Förbered dig på mer volatilitet

Relaterade nyheter
24 apr - SEB: UC AB:s ägare bidrar till att skapa en ny nordisk aktör inom kreditinformation
19 apr - SEB:s senaste China Financial Index visar mer positiva tongångar bland företagen
13 apr - Inbjudan - SEB:s resultat för första kvartalet 2018
09 apr - SEB: Boprisindikatorn fortsätter svagt uppåt
2018-02-20 07:00:06
Fortsatta styrketecken på bred front bekräftar bilden av en global ekonomi i en fas som liknar mogen högkonjunktur. Kapitalmarknadsbilden 2018 skiljer sig dock en del från 2017, som innehöll en kombination av fördelaktiga faktorer som resulterade i mycket starka tillgångsmarknader och rekordlåg volatilitet. I år förväntar vi oss en ryckigare och mer volatil utveckling. - Vi hade under fjolåret ..

Mest lästa nyheter

  • 24 timmar
  • 48 timmar
  • 1 vecka
1
Kallelse till årsstämma i Clean Motion AB
2
Hoylu AB: Hoylu mottager order från byggföretaget Suffolk.
3
Oboya Horticulture Industries AB publicerar årsredovisningen för 2017
4
LeoVegas kommentar på information gällande ändrade förutsättningar på den norska marknaden
5
Kommuniké från årsstämma i Immunicum AB (publ) den 25 april 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trender
  • Pengamaskinen

Senaste nyheter

16:47
Monthly report - UCIT Trading March 2018
16:45
AroCell AB: tecknar licensavtal med Roche, kommentarer från AroCells vd
14:32
LeoVegas kommentar på information gällande ändrade förutsättningar på den norska marknaden
13:30
Kommuniké från årsstämma i Immunicum AB (publ) den 25 april 2018
11:00
Oboya Horticulture Industries AB publicerar årsredovisningen för 2017
08:30
Hoylu AB: Hoylu mottager order från byggföretaget Suffolk.
24 apr
Kallelse till årsstämma i Clean Motion AB
24 apr
Nilörngruppen AB publicerar årsredovisningen för 2017
24 apr
AroCell AB: tecknar globalt licensavtal med Roche

Upphovsrätt Euroinvestor A/S 2018  Disclaimer Cookie- og privatlivspolitik
Kursinformation levereras av Morningstar.
Alla kurser är fördröjda 15-20 minuter, enligt distributionsavtal fastställda av de olika börserna.
 
den 25 april 2018 17:09:06
(UTC+01:00) Brussels, Copenhagen, Madrid, Paris
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180423.5 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-04-25 17:09:06 - 2018-04-25 17:09:06 - 2 - Website: OKAY