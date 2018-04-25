Oboya Horticulture Industries AB publicerar årsredovisningen för 2017

Oboya Horticulture Industries ABs årsredovisning för 2017 är nu offentliggjord och finns tillgänglig på bolagets hemsida: www.oboya.se. Den tryckta versionen av årsredovisningen kan beställas genom e-post till info@oboya.se

Lerum 25 april 2018

För mer information, vänligen kontakta:

Mikael Palm Andersson, CEO Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ)

Tel: + 46 (0)70 899 80 70

E-post: mpa@oboya.se

Hemsida: www.oboya.se

Denna information är sådan information som Oboya Horticulture Industries AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 25 april 2018 kl.11.00.

Oboyas årsredovisning 2017

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Oboya Horticulture Industries AB via Globenewswire