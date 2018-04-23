Årsredovisning 2017 Active Biotech AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE

Active Biotechs årsredovisning för 2017 finns nu tillgänglig på www.activebiotech.com.

Årsredovisningen kommer enbart att distribueras digitalt.

Lund den 23 april, 2018

Active Biotech AB (publ)

Helén Tuvesson

Verkställande direktör

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tfn 046 192044

Om Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) är ett bioteknikföretag fokuserat på utveckling av läkemedel för behandling av neurodegenerativa/inflammatoriska sjukdomar och cancer. Laquinimod, en substans i tablettform med unika immunmodulerande egenskaper är i utveckling för neurodegenerativa sjukdomar i samarbete med Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ANYARA, en immunterapi, befinner sig i utveckling för behandling av cancer i samarbete med NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. Vidare bedrivs kommersiella aktiviteter för projekten tasquinimod, paquinimod och SILC. För ytterligare information besök www.activebiotech.com.

Active Biotech AB

Box 724, 220 07 Lund

Tfn 046-19 20 00

Denna information är sådan information som Active Biotech AB är skyldig att offentliggöra enligt lagen om värdepappersmarknaden. Informationen lämnades för offentliggörande 23 april 2018, kl. 11.30.

