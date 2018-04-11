2018-04-11 09:30:18

Rezidors resultat för första kvartalet 2018 samt webbsändning den 26 april 2018

Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) publicerar sin kvartalsrapport för första kvartalet 2018 den 26 april 2018, klockan 07.30 (centraleuropeisk tid). Samma dag klockan 10.00 (centraleuropeisk tid) ordnar Rezidor en webbsändning med Federico J. González, VD och koncernchef, samt Knut Kleiven, vice VD och finansdirektör.

För att delta i telefonkonferensen, vänligen ring:

Sverige:           +46 (0)8 5033 6574
Sverige avgiftsfritt:           0200 880 390
             
Storbritannien           +44 (0)330 336 9105
Storbritannien avgiftsfritt:           0800 358 6377
             
             
Belgien:           +32 (0)2 404 0659
Belgien avgiftsfritt:           0800 58229
             
             
Frankrike:           +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74
France National free phone:           0805 101 219
             
Norge:           +47 2100 2610
Norge avgiftsfritt:           800 57933
             
             
USA:           +1 929-477-0353
USA avgiftsfritt:           800-289-0438

Uppge koden:

9386190

För att följa webbsändningen, besök:

www.investor.rezidor.com

För mer information, kontakta:

Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com

Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com

Pressmeddelande (PDF)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Rezidor Hotel Group via Globenewswire

