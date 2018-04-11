Rezidors resultat för första kvartalet 2018 samt webbsändning den 26 april 2018

Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) publicerar sin kvartalsrapport för första kvartalet 2018 den 26 april 2018, klockan 07.30 (centraleuropeisk tid). Samma dag klockan 10.00 (centraleuropeisk tid) ordnar Rezidor en webbsändning med Federico J. González, VD och koncernchef, samt Knut Kleiven, vice VD och finansdirektör.
För att delta i telefonkonferensen, vänligen ring:
| Sverige:
|
|
|
|
|
| +46 (0)8 5033 6574
| Sverige avgiftsfritt:
|
|
|
|
|
| 0200 880 390
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Storbritannien
|
|
|
|
|
| +44 (0)330 336 9105
| Storbritannien avgiftsfritt:
|
|
|
|
|
| 0800 358 6377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Belgien:
|
|
|
|
|
| +32 (0)2 404 0659
| Belgien avgiftsfritt:
|
|
|
|
|
| 0800 58229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Frankrike:
|
|
|
|
|
| +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74
| France National free phone:
|
|
|
|
|
| 0805 101 219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Norge:
|
|
|
|
|
| +47 2100 2610
| Norge avgiftsfritt:
|
|
|
|
|
| 800 57933
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| USA:
|
|
|
|
|
| +1 929-477-0353
| USA avgiftsfritt:
|
|
|
|
|
| 800-289-0438
Uppge koden:
9386190
För att följa webbsändningen, besök:
www.investor.rezidor.com
För mer information, kontakta:
Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com
Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com
Pressmeddelande (PDF)
