Rezidors resultat för första kvartalet 2018 samt webbsändning den 26 april 2018

Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) publicerar sin kvartalsrapport för första kvartalet 2018 den 26 april 2018, klockan 07.30 (centraleuropeisk tid). Samma dag klockan 10.00 (centraleuropeisk tid) ordnar Rezidor en webbsändning med Federico J. González, VD och koncernchef, samt Knut Kleiven, vice VD och finansdirektör.

För att delta i telefonkonferensen, vänligen ring:

Sverige: +46 (0)8 5033 6574 Sverige avgiftsfritt: 0200 880 390 Storbritannien +44 (0)330 336 9105 Storbritannien avgiftsfritt: 0800 358 6377 Belgien: +32 (0)2 404 0659 Belgien avgiftsfritt: 0800 58229 Frankrike: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 France National free phone: 0805 101 219 Norge: +47 2100 2610 Norge avgiftsfritt: 800 57933 USA: +1 929-477-0353 USA avgiftsfritt: 800-289-0438

Uppge koden:

9386190

För att följa webbsändningen, besök:

www.investor.rezidor.com

För mer information, kontakta:

Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com

Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com

