2018-04-06 08:00:14

Asarina Pharma announces the start of a clinical Phase IIB study in patients with premenstrual dysphoric disorder

STOCKHOLM, 6 April 2018. Asarina Pharma, a Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) portfolio company, has announced the start of a clinical Phase IIB study with the drug candidate Sepranolone. The study will be conducted in patients with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), the severest form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

The phase IIB study is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical study enrolling 225-250 patients in Sweden, UK, Germany and Poland. Patient enrolment is expected to be high driven by a strong medical need for a therapy that specifically targets PMDD in a market with few alternatives.

"Results generated so far are very promising and we're excited to start our Phase IIB trial, to further develop this much-needed candidate drug into a powerful, effective new treatment", says Asarina Pharmas CEO Peter Nordkild.

Worldwide, 4-5% of all women of a fertile age currently suffer from PMDD.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e.mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

