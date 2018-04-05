Bergteamet AB säljer resterande del av dotterbolag

Master Drilling Group Limited har utnyttjat sin option i förvärvsavtalet och därmed förvärvat resterande del av dotterbolaget Bergteamet Raiseboring Europé AB till Master Drilling Group Limited, totalt 60 procent.

Transaktionen kommer att tillträdas den 29 mars 2018. För Bergteamet innebär försäljningen ett kapitaltillskott.

