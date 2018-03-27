2018-03-27 12:00:12

AB Traction: Traction publicerar årsberättelsen för 2017

                                                                                       PRESSMEDDELANDE

Tractions årsberättelse för 2017 är nu offentliggjord och finns tillgänglig på bolagets webbplats, www.traction.se. Den tryckta versionen av årsberättelsen kommer att finnas tillgänglig inom kort och kan beställas genom e-post till post@traction.se.

AB Traction

Petter Stillström

Verkställande direktör

Tel: 08-506 289 00

2017 Årsberättelse

