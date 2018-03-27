AB Traction: Traction publicerar årsberättelsen för 2017

PRESSMEDDELANDE

Tractions årsberättelse för 2017 är nu offentliggjord och finns tillgänglig på bolagets webbplats, www.traction.se . Den tryckta versionen av årsberättelsen kommer att finnas tillgänglig inom kort och kan beställas genom e-post till post@traction.se.

