AB Traction: Traction publicerar årsberättelsen för 2017

PRESSMEDDELANDE
Tractions årsberättelse för 2017 är nu offentliggjord och finns tillgänglig på bolagets webbplats, www.traction.se. Den tryckta versionen av årsberättelsen kommer att finnas tillgänglig inom kort och kan beställas genom e-post till post@traction.se.
AB Traction
Petter Stillström
Verkställande direktör
Tel: 08-506 289 00
2017 Årsberättelse
