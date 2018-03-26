2018-03-26 08:30:32

Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180326 Global market launch for ArcAroma and oliveCEPT® initiated in Chile

Related content
22 mar - 
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180322 Third party assessment confi..
14 mar - 
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180314 Delårsrapport Q3 2017/2018
02 mar - 
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180302 ArcAromas styrelse blir mer ..

Press release 2018-03-26

Global market launch for ArcAroma and oliveCEPT® initiated in Chile

Arc Aroma's oliveCEPT® will take the first step onto global market place in April. This will be initiated by the launch of the product concept in Chile. As a first step the platform will be validated together with the producer AGRO Maria Isabel Ltda. in a production line during the coming olive oil season.

- Chile is a strategic country and has been selected as an entry point for the South American market, this as the import duties and tariffs are very competitive

compared to other countries in the region. We are now preparing the shipment of the first oliveCEPT® to Chile. The system will be in operation in April, says Johan Möllerström, CEO at ArcAroma.

The industrial results will be fully evaluated towards the end of the olive oil season. ArcAroma expects positive results also from Chile, this together with results from previous trials and third-party validation will boost the sales also in the Mediterranean market and the Northern hemisphere later this year.

The strategy of ArcAroma is to act globally and to be an active partner in the industrial EVOO-production. This applies to both the Northern as well as to the Southern hemispheres. Fall and wintertime is the harvesting season of olive oil on the northern hemisphere and harvest on the southern hemisphere is initiated in the summer. Being active on both hemispheres cuts the time to market significantly.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO

(+46) 768 - 86 81 78

johan.mollerstrom@arcaromapure.se

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at March 26, 2018 at

08:30 CET.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Arc Aroma Pure AB via Globenewswire

Postkommentar

Related debate

  • 1 vecka
  • 1 månad
  • 1 År
Ingen indlæg

Börsmeddelanden

08:30 AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180326 Global market launch for ArcAroma and oliveCEPT® initiated in Chile
22 mar AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180322 Third party assessment confirms the performance of oliveCEPT®
14 mar AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180314 Delårsrapport Q3 2017/2018
02 mar AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180302 ArcAromas styrelse blir mer marknadsorienterad
27 feb AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180227 oliveCEPT® klart för kommersialisering
17 jan AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180117 Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) genomför en riktad kvittningsemission för ett lån om 17,5 MSEK
05 jan AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180105 Arc Aroma Pures optionsprogram fulltecknat
21 dec AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 161221 Arc Aroma Pures partner OptiFreeze har mottagit bekräftelse för industriellt testavtal
13 dec AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 171213 Delårsrapport Q2 2017
04 dec AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 171204

Hexatronic Group Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17

2018-02-22 08:00:17
Relaterade nyheter
21 mar - Kallelse till Årsstämma i Hexatronic Group AB (publ) 556168-6360
23 feb - Hexatronic vinner nya order på sjökabel till ett sammanlagt värde om 33 MSEK
02 jan - Hexatronic tillträder tidigare offentliggjort förvärv av Blue Diamond Industries
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17 (Kvartalet oktober - december 2017, helåret januari - december 2017 samt perioden september 2016 - december 2017) Helåret (januari till december 2017) Nettoomsättningen uppgick till 1 299,4 MSEK (1 032,3) vilket motsvarar 26 % (43 %) tillväxt under helåret. Rörelseresultatet före avskrivningar (EBI..

SEB: Christoffer Geijer ny chef för Investor Relations

Relaterade nyheter
22 mar - SEB:s Sparbarometer för fjärde kvartalet 2017. Nedgång i bostadspriser sänker hushållens förmögenhet
12 mar - SEB: Fler hushåll tror på stigande bostadspriser - rekylen fortsätter och boprisindikatorn är åter positiv
05 mar - SEB:s årsrapporter publicerade
26 feb - Nina Korfu-Pedersen och Masih Yazdi har utnämnts till medlemmar av SEB:s verkställande ledning
2018-02-21 10:00:33
Christoffer Geijer har utsetts till ny chef för Investor Relations och tillträder sin nya tjänst den 1 april 2018. Christoffer Geijer, idag chef för enheten Finansiella Institutioner inom Debt Capital Markets, division Stora Företag och Finansiella Institutioner, har arbetat i SEB sedan 2014. Dessförinnan arbetade han fem år på Barclays Bank Plc, London. Nuvarande chefen för Investor Relations..

SEB: Investment Outlook: Förbered dig på mer volatilitet

Relaterade nyheter
22 mar - SEB:s Sparbarometer för fjärde kvartalet 2017. Nedgång i bostadspriser sänker hushållens förmögenhet
12 mar - SEB: Fler hushåll tror på stigande bostadspriser - rekylen fortsätter och boprisindikatorn är åter positiv
05 mar - SEB:s årsrapporter publicerade
26 feb - Nina Korfu-Pedersen och Masih Yazdi har utnämnts till medlemmar av SEB:s verkställande ledning
2018-02-20 07:00:06
Fortsatta styrketecken på bred front bekräftar bilden av en global ekonomi i en fas som liknar mogen högkonjunktur. Kapitalmarknadsbilden 2018 skiljer sig dock en del från 2017, som innehöll en kombination av fördelaktiga faktorer som resulterade i mycket starka tillgångsmarknader och rekordlåg volatilitet. I år förväntar vi oss en ryckigare och mer volatil utveckling. - Vi hade under fjolåret ..

Mest lästa nyheter

  • 24 timmar
  • 48 timmar
  • 1 vecka
1
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180326 Global market launch for ArcAroma and oliveCEPT® initiated in Chile
2
AroCell AB: Idag inleds teckningstiden i företrädesemissionen
3
Integrums delårsrapport 1 maj 2017 - 31 januari 2018
4
LeoVegas slutför förvärvet av World of Sportsbetting Ltd
5
Erbjudandet i Iconovo AB (publ) övertecknad inför börsnotering på First North

Related stock quotes

Arc Aroma Pure AB 41,25 1,4% Aktiepriset ökar

Buy and sell signals

  • Trender
  • Pengamaskinen

Senaste nyheter

17:29
Erbjudandet i Iconovo AB (publ) övertecknad inför börsnotering på First North
16:59
LeoVegas slutför förvärvet av World of Sportsbetting Ltd
08:30
Integrums delårsrapport 1 maj 2017 - 31 januari 2018
08:30
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180326 Global market launch for ArcAroma and oliveCEPT® initiated in Chile
08:00
AroCell AB: Idag inleds teckningstiden i företrädesemissionen
23 mar
Klövern AB (publ): Klöverns årsredovisning och hållbarhetsredovisning 2017
23 mar
Deflamo AB: Bokslutskommuniké 2017
23 mar
Välkommen till årsstämma i HMS Networks AB i Halmstad
23 mar
BIMobject AB: BIMobject släpper startkit som hjälper byggbranschen att digitaliseras

Upphovsrätt Euroinvestor A/S 2018  Disclaimer Cookie- og privatlivspolitik
Kursinformation levereras av Morningstar.
Alla kurser är fördröjda 15-20 minuter, enligt distributionsavtal fastställda av de olika börserna.
 
den 26 mars 2018 19:05:12
(UTC+01:00) Brussels, Copenhagen, Madrid, Paris
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180326.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-03-26 19:05:12 - 2018-03-26 19:05:12 - 2 - Website: OKAY