Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180326 Global market launch for ArcAroma and oliveCEPT® initiated in Chile

Related content Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180322 Third party assessment confi.. Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180314 Delårsrapport Q3 2017/2018 Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180302 ArcAromas styrelse blir mer ..

Press release 2018-03-26

Global market launch for ArcAroma and oliveCEPT® initiated in Chile

Arc Aroma's oliveCEPT® will take the first step onto global market place in April. This will be initiated by the launch of the product concept in Chile. As a first step the platform will be validated together with the producer AGRO Maria Isabel Ltda. in a production line during the coming olive oil season.

- Chile is a strategic country and has been selected as an entry point for the South American market, this as the import duties and tariffs are very competitive

compared to other countries in the region. We are now preparing the shipment of the first oliveCEPT® to Chile. The system will be in operation in April, says Johan Möllerström, CEO at ArcAroma.

The industrial results will be fully evaluated towards the end of the olive oil season. ArcAroma expects positive results also from Chile, this together with results from previous trials and third-party validation will boost the sales also in the Mediterranean market and the Northern hemisphere later this year.

The strategy of ArcAroma is to act globally and to be an active partner in the industrial EVOO-production. This applies to both the Northern as well as to the Southern hemispheres. Fall and wintertime is the harvesting season of olive oil on the northern hemisphere and harvest on the southern hemisphere is initiated in the summer. Being active on both hemispheres cuts the time to market significantly.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO

(+46) 768 - 86 81 78

johan.mollerstrom@arcaromapure.se

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at March 26, 2018 at

08:30 CET.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Arc Aroma Pure AB via Globenewswire