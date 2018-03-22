2018-03-22 10:00:21

Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180322 Third party assessment confirms the performance of oliveCEPT®

Related content
14 mar - 
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180314 Delårsrapport Q3 2017/2018
02 mar - 
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180302 ArcAromas styrelse blir mer ..
27 feb - 
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180227 oliveCEPT® klart för kommers..

Press release 2018-03-22

Third party assessment confirms the performance of oliveCEPT®

A third party assessment of ArcAromas oliveCEPT® has been conducted by Professor Maurizio Servili and his team at the University of Perugia. The results confirm a yield increase of at least 5% by using Pulsed Electric Field processing (PEF).

The report from the third party assessment, Pulsed electric field (PEF) applied to the olive oil mechanical extraction process, dated March 2018. concludes:

"The impact of the PEF technology applied to the olive oil mechanical extraction process showed a significant impact on EVOO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil) yield for the test conducted on olives using the extraction plant at the University of Perugia. The yield increase was determined to at least 5% compared to the reference extraction where the PEF technology has not been applied."

In addition, the report confirms that the PEF-technology has a positive impact on the quality of EVOO, characterized by an increase of the phenolic compound responsible of health promoting benefits. The other quality parameters of EVOO investigated are not affected by the PEF technology. No negative effects on oxidative stability of the PEF treated EVOO, due to the potential release of metals, were observed.

Professor Maurizio Servili is a full professor in Food Science at the Department of Agricultural Sciences, Food and Environmental, University of Perugia, Italy. His major research areas involve virgin olive oil.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO

(+46) 768 - 86 81 78

johan.mollerstrom@arcaromapure.se

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at March 22, 2018 at

10:00 CET.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Arc Aroma Pure AB via Globenewswire

Postkommentar

Related debate

  • 1 vecka
  • 1 månad
  • 1 År
Ingen indlæg

Börsmeddelanden

10:00 AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180322 Third party assessment confirms the performance of oliveCEPT®
14 mar AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180314 Delårsrapport Q3 2017/2018
02 mar AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180302 ArcAromas styrelse blir mer marknadsorienterad
27 feb AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180227 oliveCEPT® klart för kommersialisering
17 jan AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180117 Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) genomför en riktad kvittningsemission för ett lån om 17,5 MSEK
05 jan AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180105 Arc Aroma Pures optionsprogram fulltecknat
21 dec AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 161221 Arc Aroma Pures partner OptiFreeze har mottagit bekräftelse för industriellt testavtal
13 dec AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 171213 Delårsrapport Q2 2017
04 dec AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 171204
01 dec AAP-B
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 171201 OptiFreeze avtal om optiCEPT® levereras till Tyskland

Hexatronic Group Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17

2018-02-22 08:00:17
Relaterade nyheter
21 mar - Kallelse till Årsstämma i Hexatronic Group AB (publ) 556168-6360
23 feb - Hexatronic vinner nya order på sjökabel till ett sammanlagt värde om 33 MSEK
02 jan - Hexatronic tillträder tidigare offentliggjort förvärv av Blue Diamond Industries
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17 (Kvartalet oktober - december 2017, helåret januari - december 2017 samt perioden september 2016 - december 2017) Helåret (januari till december 2017) Nettoomsättningen uppgick till 1 299,4 MSEK (1 032,3) vilket motsvarar 26 % (43 %) tillväxt under helåret. Rörelseresultatet före avskrivningar (EBI..

SEB: Christoffer Geijer ny chef för Investor Relations

Relaterade nyheter
09:00 - SEB:s Sparbarometer för fjärde kvartalet 2017. Nedgång i bostadspriser sänker hushållens förmögenhet
12 mar - SEB: Fler hushåll tror på stigande bostadspriser - rekylen fortsätter och boprisindikatorn är åter positiv
05 mar - SEB:s årsrapporter publicerade
26 feb - Nina Korfu-Pedersen och Masih Yazdi har utnämnts till medlemmar av SEB:s verkställande ledning
2018-02-21 10:00:33
Christoffer Geijer har utsetts till ny chef för Investor Relations och tillträder sin nya tjänst den 1 april 2018. Christoffer Geijer, idag chef för enheten Finansiella Institutioner inom Debt Capital Markets, division Stora Företag och Finansiella Institutioner, har arbetat i SEB sedan 2014. Dessförinnan arbetade han fem år på Barclays Bank Plc, London. Nuvarande chefen för Investor Relations..

SEB: Investment Outlook: Förbered dig på mer volatilitet

Relaterade nyheter
09:00 - SEB:s Sparbarometer för fjärde kvartalet 2017. Nedgång i bostadspriser sänker hushållens förmögenhet
12 mar - SEB: Fler hushåll tror på stigande bostadspriser - rekylen fortsätter och boprisindikatorn är åter positiv
05 mar - SEB:s årsrapporter publicerade
26 feb - Nina Korfu-Pedersen och Masih Yazdi har utnämnts till medlemmar av SEB:s verkställande ledning
2018-02-20 07:00:06
Fortsatta styrketecken på bred front bekräftar bilden av en global ekonomi i en fas som liknar mogen högkonjunktur. Kapitalmarknadsbilden 2018 skiljer sig dock en del från 2017, som innehöll en kombination av fördelaktiga faktorer som resulterade i mycket starka tillgångsmarknader och rekordlåg volatilitet. I år förväntar vi oss en ryckigare och mer volatil utveckling. - Vi hade under fjolåret ..

Mest lästa nyheter

  • 24 timmar
  • 48 timmar
  • 1 vecka
1
SEB:s Sparbarometer för fjärde kvartalet 2017. Nedgång i bostadspriser sänker hushållens förmögenhet
2
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180322 Third party assessment confirms the performance of oliveCEPT®
3
Stillfront: EMPIRE: Millennium Wars lanseras nästa vecka
4
Hoylu AB: Hoylu ett topp 25 företag 2018 inom samarbete och teknologi utmärkelse från CIO Applications.
5
CLX Communications AB (publ) stärker sin nordiska position genom förvärv av Unwire, en dansk leverantör av molnbaserade kommunikationstjänster

Related stock quotes

Arc Aroma Pure AB 41,40 -3,3% Aktiepriset minskar

Buy and sell signals

  • Trender
  • Pengamaskinen

Senaste nyheter

15:00
Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health AB tecknar avtal med Multi Contact GmbH
13:00
CLX Communications AB (publ) stärker sin nordiska position genom förvärv av Unwire, en dansk leverantör av molnbaserade kommunikationstjänster
10:00
Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180322 Third party assessment confirms the performance of oliveCEPT®
09:00
SEB:s Sparbarometer för fjärde kvartalet 2017. Nedgång i bostadspriser sänker hushållens förmögenhet
08:30
Stillfront: EMPIRE: Millennium Wars lanseras nästa vecka
08:30
Hoylu AB: Hoylu ett topp 25 företag 2018 inom samarbete och teknologi utmärkelse från CIO Applications.
21 mar
Auction details treasury bills
21 mar
REZIDOR HOTEL GROUP AB (PUBL): KALLELSE TILL ÅRSSTÄMMA
21 mar
Kallelse till Årsstämma i Hexatronic Group AB (publ) 556168-6360

Upphovsrätt Euroinvestor A/S 2018  Disclaimer Cookie- og privatlivspolitik
Kursinformation levereras av Morningstar.
Alla kurser är fördröjda 15-20 minuter, enligt distributionsavtal fastställda av de olika börserna.
 
den 22 mars 2018 22:54:57
(UTC+01:00) Brussels, Copenhagen, Madrid, Paris
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180321.2 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-03-22 22:54:57 - 2018-03-22 22:54:57 - 2 - Website: OKAY