Arc Aroma Pure AB : 180322 Third party assessment confirms the performance of oliveCEPT®

Press release 2018-03-22

Third party assessment confirms the performance of oliveCEPT®

A third party assessment of ArcAromas oliveCEPT® has been conducted by Professor Maurizio Servili and his team at the University of Perugia. The results confirm a yield increase of at least 5% by using Pulsed Electric Field processing (PEF).

The report from the third party assessment, Pulsed electric field (PEF) applied to the olive oil mechanical extraction process, dated March 2018. concludes:

"The impact of the PEF technology applied to the olive oil mechanical extraction process showed a significant impact on EVOO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil) yield for the test conducted on olives using the extraction plant at the University of Perugia. The yield increase was determined to at least 5% compared to the reference extraction where the PEF technology has not been applied."

In addition, the report confirms that the PEF-technology has a positive impact on the quality of EVOO, characterized by an increase of the phenolic compound responsible of health promoting benefits. The other quality parameters of EVOO investigated are not affected by the PEF technology. No negative effects on oxidative stability of the PEF treated EVOO, due to the potential release of metals, were observed.

Professor Maurizio Servili is a full professor in Food Science at the Department of Agricultural Sciences, Food and Environmental, University of Perugia, Italy. His major research areas involve virgin olive oil.

