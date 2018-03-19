2018-03-19 09:30:33

Karolinska Development's portfolio company Forendo Pharma granted a €3 million loan

Related content
15 mar - 
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therap..
07 mar - 
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Forendo Phar..
15 feb - 
Karolinska Development: Bokslutskommuniké för januari -..
Related debate
16 mar - 
.
16 feb - 
Se mit indlæg fra i dag med interview af CEO om n..
16 feb - 
https://www.redeye.se/company/karolinska-development/57..

STOCKHOLM, 19 March 2018. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Forendo Pharma announces a €3 million loan grant decision by Business Finland. The purpose of the loan is to support the development of a novel drug for endometriosis treatment.

Currently available treatments for endometriosis have limitations in efficacy or cause harmful side effects, due to estrogen depletion. Research findings discovered in Finland have opened new opportunities for targeting endometriotic lesions by inhibiting HSD17B1 enzyme. Forendo Pharma's lead program, the HSD17B1 inhibitor FOR-6219, is about to enter the clinical development phase.

The new funding from Business Finland will be used to strengthen Forendo's women's health portfolio with a DUAL HSD (hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase) Inhibitor program, targeting gynaecological conditions, including endometriosis. The DUAL HSD Inhibitor program was initiated in 2016 and Forendo is planning to select the product candidate for further development in 2019.

"Business Finland's decision to grant a loan is encouraging in the way that it gives extern validation to the research and development in Forendo Pharma", says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

"The Forendo Pharma programs are expected to bring radical improvements in the treatment of endometriosis. This would impact the wellbeing of tens of millions of women, who now suffer from the disease", states Business Finland's Director of SMEs, Karl Komulainen.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

Karolinska Development Forendo loan March 2018

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Karolinska Development AB (publ) via Globenewswire

Postkommentar

Related debate

  • 1 vecka
  • 1 månad
  • 1 År
Ingen indlæg

Börsmeddelanden

19 mar KDEV
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Forendo Pharma granted a €3 million loan
15 mar KDEV
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics appoints a new Chief Medical Officer
07 mar KDEV
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Forendo Pharma announces the appointment of David Colpman to its Board of Directors
15 feb KDEV
Karolinska Development: Bokslutskommuniké för januari - december 2017
29 dec KDEV
Karolinska Developments styrelseordförande lämnar sitt uppdrag
21 dec KDEV
BioArctic, a company in Karolinska Development's portfolio, announces that the Phase 2b study of BAN2401 in early Alzheimer's Disease continues toward 18-month endpoint 
20 dec KDEV
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics announces publication of Phase I/II data demonstrating anti-adhesive properties of sevuparin
14 dec KDEV
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Promimic receives FDA approval for HAnano Surface for use on dental implants
13 dec KDEV
Karolinska Development divests its holding in Lipidor
28 nov KDEV
Karolinska Development meddelar besluten på extra bolagsstämma

Hexatronic Group Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17

2018-02-22 08:00:17
Relaterade nyheter
23 feb - Hexatronic vinner nya order på sjökabel till ett sammanlagt värde om 33 MSEK
02 jan - Hexatronic tillträder tidigare offentliggjort förvärv av Blue Diamond Industries
20 dec - Hexatronic flyttas upp till Nasdaqs Mid Cap-segment
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17 (Kvartalet oktober - december 2017, helåret januari - december 2017 samt perioden september 2016 - december 2017) Helåret (januari till december 2017) Nettoomsättningen uppgick till 1 299,4 MSEK (1 032,3) vilket motsvarar 26 % (43 %) tillväxt under helåret. Rörelseresultatet före avskrivningar (EBI..

SEB: Christoffer Geijer ny chef för Investor Relations

Relaterade nyheter
12 mar - SEB: Fler hushåll tror på stigande bostadspriser - rekylen fortsätter och boprisindikatorn är åter positiv
05 mar - SEB:s årsrapporter publicerade
26 feb - Nina Korfu-Pedersen och Masih Yazdi har utnämnts till medlemmar av SEB:s verkställande ledning
2018-02-21 10:00:33
Christoffer Geijer har utsetts till ny chef för Investor Relations och tillträder sin nya tjänst den 1 april 2018. Christoffer Geijer, idag chef för enheten Finansiella Institutioner inom Debt Capital Markets, division Stora Företag och Finansiella Institutioner, har arbetat i SEB sedan 2014. Dessförinnan arbetade han fem år på Barclays Bank Plc, London. Nuvarande chefen för Investor Relations..

SEB: Investment Outlook: Förbered dig på mer volatilitet

Relaterade nyheter
12 mar - SEB: Fler hushåll tror på stigande bostadspriser - rekylen fortsätter och boprisindikatorn är åter positiv
05 mar - SEB:s årsrapporter publicerade
26 feb - Nina Korfu-Pedersen och Masih Yazdi har utnämnts till medlemmar av SEB:s verkställande ledning
21 feb - SEB: Christoffer Geijer ny chef för Investor Relations
2018-02-20 07:00:06
Fortsatta styrketecken på bred front bekräftar bilden av en global ekonomi i en fas som liknar mogen högkonjunktur. Kapitalmarknadsbilden 2018 skiljer sig dock en del från 2017, som innehöll en kombination av fördelaktiga faktorer som resulterade i mycket starka tillgångsmarknader och rekordlåg volatilitet. I år förväntar vi oss en ryckigare och mer volatil utveckling. - Vi hade under fjolåret ..

Mest lästa nyheter

  • 24 timmar
  • 48 timmar
  • 1 vecka
1
Momentum Group förvärvar Reklamproffsen i Örebro
2
Hövding Sverige AB : Stadium och Hövding tar nästa gemensamma steg
3
Stillfront: Call of War lanseras globalt på Android och iOS
4
Årsredovisning 2017
5
Fingerprint Cards AB kommenterar handelsstoppet den 20 mars 2018 och medieuppgifter angående analytikermöten

Related stock quotes

Karolinska Development A.. 5,20 -0,4% Aktiepriset minskar

Buy and sell signals

  • Trender
  • Pengamaskinen

Senaste nyheter

17:15
AroCell AB: offentliggör prospekt, teaser och anmälningssedel
17:09
Fingerprint Cards AB kommenterar handelsstoppet den 20 mars 2018 och medieuppgifter angående analytikermöten
14:19
Årsredovisning 2017
08:45
Momentum Group förvärvar Reklamproffsen i Örebro
08:30
Stillfront: Call of War lanseras globalt på Android och iOS
08:30
Hövding Sverige AB : Stadium och Hövding tar nästa gemensamma steg
19 mar
Extra bolagsstämma i Active Biotech AB
19 mar
Vitec Software Group AB: Välkommen till Årsstämma 2018 i Vitec Software Group AB
19 mar
Ålandsbanken Abp: Transaktioner utförda av personer i ledande ställning (Baven AB)

Upphovsrätt Euroinvestor A/S 2018  Disclaimer Cookie- og privatlivspolitik
Kursinformation levereras av Morningstar.
Alla kurser är fördröjda 15-20 minuter, enligt distributionsavtal fastställda av de olika börserna.
 
den 20 mars 2018 19:30:27
(UTC+01:00) Brussels, Copenhagen, Madrid, Paris
Version: ReleaseCandidateBuild_20180319.2 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-03-20 19:30:27 - 2018-03-20 19:30:27 - 2 - Website: OKAY