2018-03-15 16:55:00

IT- Vasby Co-Location power maintenance – Reminder

This is a reminder of the previously communicated co-location power maintenance in Vasby data center: IT – Vasby Co-Location power maintenance

 

As part of Nasdaq’s ongoing maintenance program with DigiPlex, Nasdaq and Digiplex are to conduct power maintenance spanning over two separate weekends. Nasdaq engineers will work to ensure minimum impact on customer operations during the maintenance. Clients are encouraged to ensure equipment is powered from both A and B receptacles and allowable power loads are not exceeded. If you have single powered equipment, please note that Nasdaq offers automatic transfer switches available for purchase and installation. Please contact Richard Gaudy Richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com for more information.

 

Service window 1 - maintenance on the B-power feed to the Co-Location area

                                                                                                                                                                                

  • Friday 30th March 08:00 a.m. – B-power feed will be shutdown

  • Monday 2nd April 12:00 noon – B-power feed will be restored

 

This work will require to shut down the B-power feed servicing the Co-Location area between Friday the 30th of March at 08:00 a.m. and Monday the 2nd of April 12 noon. All markets are closed Monday and Friday.  The A-power feed will remain available during this work.

 

 

Service window 2 - maintenance on the A-power feed to the Co-Location area

 

  • Saturday the 7th of April at 08:00 a.m. – A- power feed will be shutdown

  • Saturday the 7th of April at 12:00 noon - A- power feed will be restored

 

This work will require to shut down the A-power feed servicing the Co-Location area from Saturday the 7th of April at 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The B-power feed will remain available during this work.

 

 

Support

 

In order for Nasdaq to provide the best possible support during the service windows please let us know if you have any IT equipment installed with one power supply only. Power audit of your equipment can be done by remote hands in advance if necessary. Please contact TechOpsEU@nasdaq.com.

 

TechOpsEU@nasdaq.com is available to provide up-to-date status information or additional details, should you have any questions during the maintenance. Please reference INC000001725202

Onsite Support

 

  • Friday 30th March 08:00 – 18:00 Nasdaq Data Center Operations will be onsite.

  • Monday 2nd April 08:00 – 18:00 Nasdaq Data Center Operations will be onsite.

  • Saturday the 7th of April at 08:00 – 18:00 Nasdaq Data Center Operations will be onsite.

 

 

Best regards, 

 

Nasdaq Global Co-Location Connectivity

 

Postkommentar

Related debate

  • 1 vecka
  • 1 månad
  • 1 År
11 mar
 
Cancer er noget, der kun bliver opdaget, hvis man betaler skat.
34
13 mar
VELO
Veloxis og envarsus har fart på i USA... Væksten er høj og sundhedsvæsenet er åbenbart overbevist om..
20
14 mar
VELO
Udlandet er gået igang med at købe aktien op. Toplinien vil accelerere i den kommende tid, mulig god..
16
14 mar
VWS
Velbekom! Jeg tror at årsagen til forlydener om at “prispresset” på vindmøller målt på pris/MW er af..
14
10 mar
NOVO-B
Dagens CEO i FDA, Scott Gottlieb's og "sundhedsministeren" Alex Azar (tidligere rabatkonge i Eli Lil..
14
13 mar
TEVA
Det blev i gaar annonceret at Tevas oekonomi-direktoer Mike ville praesentere ved denne event: http:..
13
14 mar
I:SP500
Uha. Hvad bliver det næste ikke? At en uuddannet mand, der kun er klassisk student kan grundlægge en..
12
13 mar
 
Han har jo ret...
12
12 mar
 
Det her har intet med aktier at goere!   BBC havde et lille indslag med en dansk fodboldspiller og A..
12
11 mar
 
Pressen skrev, at Trump ville tabe præsidentvalget stort. Det passede ikke.   Pressen skrev, at Trum..
12

Hexatronic Group Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17

2018-02-22 08:00:17
Relaterade nyheter
23 feb - Hexatronic vinner nya order på sjökabel till ett sammanlagt värde om 33 MSEK
02 jan - Hexatronic tillträder tidigare offentliggjort förvärv av Blue Diamond Industries
20 dec - Hexatronic flyttas upp till Nasdaqs Mid Cap-segment
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Bokslutskommuniké 2016-17 (Kvartalet oktober - december 2017, helåret januari - december 2017 samt perioden september 2016 - december 2017) Helåret (januari till december 2017) Nettoomsättningen uppgick till 1 299,4 MSEK (1 032,3) vilket motsvarar 26 % (43 %) tillväxt under helåret. Rörelseresultatet före avskrivningar (EBI..

SEB: Christoffer Geijer ny chef för Investor Relations

Relaterade nyheter
12 mar - SEB: Fler hushåll tror på stigande bostadspriser - rekylen fortsätter och boprisindikatorn är åter positiv
05 mar - SEB:s årsrapporter publicerade
26 feb - Nina Korfu-Pedersen och Masih Yazdi har utnämnts till medlemmar av SEB:s verkställande ledning
2018-02-21 10:00:33
Christoffer Geijer har utsetts till ny chef för Investor Relations och tillträder sin nya tjänst den 1 april 2018. Christoffer Geijer, idag chef för enheten Finansiella Institutioner inom Debt Capital Markets, division Stora Företag och Finansiella Institutioner, har arbetat i SEB sedan 2014. Dessförinnan arbetade han fem år på Barclays Bank Plc, London. Nuvarande chefen för Investor Relations..

SEB: Investment Outlook: Förbered dig på mer volatilitet

Relaterade nyheter
12 mar - SEB: Fler hushåll tror på stigande bostadspriser - rekylen fortsätter och boprisindikatorn är åter positiv
05 mar - SEB:s årsrapporter publicerade
26 feb - Nina Korfu-Pedersen och Masih Yazdi har utnämnts till medlemmar av SEB:s verkställande ledning
21 feb - SEB: Christoffer Geijer ny chef för Investor Relations
2018-02-20 07:00:06
Fortsatta styrketecken på bred front bekräftar bilden av en global ekonomi i en fas som liknar mogen högkonjunktur. Kapitalmarknadsbilden 2018 skiljer sig dock en del från 2017, som innehöll en kombination av fördelaktiga faktorer som resulterade i mycket starka tillgångsmarknader och rekordlåg volatilitet. I år förväntar vi oss en ryckigare och mer volatil utveckling. - Vi hade under fjolåret ..

Mest lästa nyheter

  • 24 timmar
  • 48 timmar
  • 1 vecka
1
IT- Vasby Co-Location power maintenance – Reminder
2
Clean Motion AB bokslutskommuniké 2017
3
Tethys Oil AB: Produktionsuppdatering februari 2018
4
ContextVision tar steget in i nästa generation bildförbättringsprodukter

Buy and sell signals

  • Trender
  • Pengamaskinen

Senaste nyheter

15 mar
Clean Motion AB bokslutskommuniké 2017
15 mar
IT- Vasby Co-Location power maintenance – Reminder
15 mar
ContextVision tar steget in i nästa generation bildförbättringsprodukter
15 mar
Tethys Oil AB: Produktionsuppdatering februari 2018
14 mar
Thomas Nortoft lämnar Integrums styrelse
14 mar
Auction details government bonds
14 mar
Immunicum AB: Valberedningen föreslår Michael Oredsson som ny styrelseordförande i Immunicum AB (publ)
14 mar
Ålandsbanken Abp: Transaktioner utförda av personer i ledande ställning (Wiklöf Holding Ab)
14 mar
Matra Petroleum AB: Matra Petroleum överenskommer om förvärv av producerande olje- och gasreserver samt finansiering för 2018 års borrprogram

Upphovsrätt Euroinvestor A/S 2018  Disclaimer Privatlivspolitik
Kursinformation levereras av Interactive Data.
Alla kurser är fördröjda 15-20 minuter, enligt distributionsavtal fastställda av de olika börserna.
 
den 16 mars 2018 04:56:47
(UTC+01:00) Brussels, Copenhagen, Madrid, Paris
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180313.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-03-16 04:56:47 - 2018-03-16 04:56:47 - 2 - Website: OKAY